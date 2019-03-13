iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

GSG opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

