ITE Group (ITE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

ITE Group (LON:ITE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of ITE stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $493.73 million and a P/E ratio of -41.75. ITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.32 ($1.36).

In other news, insider Mark Shashoua purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

