J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.67). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $314,747.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,051,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,681. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

