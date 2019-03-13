Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jabil has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.51-0.71 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,022 shares of company stock worth $1,125,766. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/jabil-jbl-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.