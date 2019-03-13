Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock worth $1,685,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

