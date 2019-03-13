Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Receives $81.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $50,476.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,978,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

