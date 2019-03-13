Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) Plans Dividend of $1.28

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JAR opened at GBX 6,235 ($81.47) on Wednesday. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.02 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.70 ($0.87).

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, restaurant, luxury hotel, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

