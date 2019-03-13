Javier Ferrán Purchases 270 Shares of Diageo plc (DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 275 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,009 ($39.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.75 ($10,812.43).

On Wednesday, December 19th, Javier Ferrán acquired 35,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,794 ($36.51) per share, for a total transaction of £977,900 ($1,277,799.56).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,044 ($39.78) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($39.54).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Javier Ferrán Purchases 270 Shares of Diageo plc (DGE) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/javier-ferran-purchases-270-shares-of-diageo-plc-dge-stock.html.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.