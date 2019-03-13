JD.Com Inc (JD) Stake Lessened by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 828,572 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in JD.Com by 454.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in JD.Com by 1,314.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,936 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in JD.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JD.Com by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -945.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have commented on JD. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/jd-com-inc-jd-stake-lessened-by-nomura-holdings-inc.html.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.