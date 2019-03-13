Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 15,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 0.63. Bandwidth Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 15,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/jeffrey-a-hoffman-sells-15000-shares-of-bandwidth-inc-band-stock.html.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.