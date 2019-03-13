John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.17% of John Bean Technologies worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $213,000.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of JBT opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.33 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

