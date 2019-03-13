John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 on March 29th

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JLEN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109.50 ($1.43). 456,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,949. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

