John M. Hoopingarner Buys 3,903 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Director John M. Hoopingarner acquired 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,571 shares in the company, valued at $434,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.07.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in United Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 228,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers brokerage services. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated 18 banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling.

