Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jentner Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $536,650.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

