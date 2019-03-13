Jon B. Kutler Buys 9,984 Shares of Arotech Co. (ARTX) Stock

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $30,051.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon B. Kutler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Jon B. Kutler bought 10,000 shares of Arotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00.

NASDAQ:ARTX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Arotech Co. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arotech Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arotech by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139,043 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arotech by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 323,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arotech during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arotech by 44.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 154,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arotech during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

