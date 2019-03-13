Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Stake Lessened by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $693,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14,331.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Shares of JLL opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

