Jump Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVMT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,655,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,658,000 after buying an additional 70,974 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,005,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,440,000 after buying an additional 195,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,430,000 after buying an additional 230,479 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 102.0% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,628,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,805,000 after buying an additional 3,348,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,727,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,980,000 after buying an additional 807,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

