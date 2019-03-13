Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holdings Lowered by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,498 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,113,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after buying an additional 281,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,010,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 603,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,572,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $121.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

