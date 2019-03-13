Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,456,000 after buying an additional 882,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,948,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,278,000 after buying an additional 69,036 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,390,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 999,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

NYSE KSU opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.56 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

WARNING: “Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/kansas-city-southern-ksu-shares-bought-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.