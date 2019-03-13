Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

