Kazera Global (KZG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG) traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). 899,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Kazera Global Company Profile (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

