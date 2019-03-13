KBR, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/kbr-inc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-08-kbr.html.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.