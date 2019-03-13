Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,541,399 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of K opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $5,769,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kellogg (K) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/kellogg-k-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.