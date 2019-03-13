Kelly Services (KELYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.91

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of $812.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

