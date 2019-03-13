Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.25 ($32.85).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €27.27 ($31.71) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €12.44 ($14.47) and a twelve month high of €28.68 ($33.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

