Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,909 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,061,983.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,519,112 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,614. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

