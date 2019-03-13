Kings Point Capital Management Trims Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $416,263,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 551.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 94.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,709.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $227,348.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,182 shares of company stock worth $39,530,341. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $288.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.24.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

