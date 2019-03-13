Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $787,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,930 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 3,010 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $327,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $603,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,922. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

ADI opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

