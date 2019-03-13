Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,345 Centene Corp (CNC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 15,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,845,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,243,000 after buying an additional 1,621,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $72,708,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock worth $1,406,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 4,345 Centene Corp (CNC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/kinneret-advisory-llc-purchases-shares-of-4345-centene-corp-cnc.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.