Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes $753,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

