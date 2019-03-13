Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $3,607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $67,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,775. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

