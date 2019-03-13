Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (CRK) Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld Sells 22,250 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,041,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,477.50.

Raymond Wesley Threlkeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Thursday, February 28th, Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 23,750 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.10, for a total value of C$1,118,568.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.72.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-crk-director-raymond-wesley-threlkeld-sells-22250-shares.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, formerly Newmarket Gold Inc, is a Canada-based mid tier gold mining, development and exploration company. It has a diversified portfolio of assets located in the stable mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The Company’s main gold mines are: the Macassa Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.