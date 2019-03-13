Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (CRK) Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld Sells 22,250 Shares

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:CRK) Director Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,041,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,477.50.
Raymond Wesley Threlkeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 28th, Raymond Wesley Threlkeld sold 23,750 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.10, for a total value of C$1,118,568.00.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.72.
About Kirkland Lake Gold
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, formerly Newmarket Gold Inc, is a Canada-based mid tier gold mining, development and exploration company. It has a diversified portfolio of assets located in the stable mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The Company’s main gold mines are: the Macassa Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.