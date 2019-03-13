Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

