KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 15,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,323. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 21,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $469,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/klx-energy-services-klxe-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-06-eps.html.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.