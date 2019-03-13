Kohl’s (KSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kohl’s, which outpaced the industry in three months, has been riding on sturdy comps trend for six straight quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2019, comps continued to gain from robust endeavors to boost store and online traffic. Notably, comps increased 1%, backed by a solid holiday season show, with Men's and Children’s businesses being strong. Results also benefited from sturdy digital sales, which surged at a double-digit rate. Additionally, Kohl’s inventory reduction efforts continued to boost gross margin in the quarter, which marked the company’s seventh and fifth consecutive top- and bottom-line beats, respectively. Encouragingly, the upbeat results along with effective merchandising and focus on driving traffic bode well for the company. However, the company anticipates SG&A expenses to rise 1-2% in fiscal 2019. Moreover, changing consumer preferences and stiff competition in the retail space are threats.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

