Korea Investment CORP Has $8.71 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

