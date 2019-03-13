Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,512,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,049,000 after acquiring an additional 729,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,757,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,597,000 after acquiring an additional 410,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,597,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,342 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

