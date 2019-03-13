Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $146.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.37 and a twelve month high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

