Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/koshinski-asset-management-inc-sells-6402-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.