Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $44,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

