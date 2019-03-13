KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) VP Sells $12,365.76 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) VP Felise Feingold sold 1,171 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $12,365.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $436,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KVHI stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

