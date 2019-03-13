Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 24,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.07.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

