Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,256,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,538,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 804,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,255,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total value of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total transaction of $275,921.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,311 shares of company stock worth $2,179,378. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

