Langley Steinert Sells 130,456 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $5,094,306.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $4,664,540.38.

On Monday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $4,652,799.78.

On Monday, February 11th, Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $2,797,649.47.

On Thursday, February 7th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $7,250,407.53.

On Monday, February 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $4,992,103.12.

On Thursday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $4,607,705.92.

On Monday, January 7th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $3,934,275.06.

On Thursday, January 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,833,305.90.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,118,602.48.

CARG stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $240,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $371,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

