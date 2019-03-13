Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,103 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 162,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

