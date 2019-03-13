Law Debenture Co. plc (LWDB) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.90 Per Share

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 548 ($7.16) and a one year high of GBX 652 ($8.52).

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

