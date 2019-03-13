Lazaruscoin (LAZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lazaruscoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lazaruscoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lazaruscoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00092996 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Coin Profile

LAZ is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com.

Lazaruscoin Coin Trading

Lazaruscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lazaruscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lazaruscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lazaruscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lazaruscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.