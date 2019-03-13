Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LMC opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. Leagold Mining has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LMC shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.60 in a report on Friday, November 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Leagold Mining in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Leagold Mining in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Leagold Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Leagold Mining (LMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/leagold-mining-lmc-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.