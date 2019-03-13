Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on Avedro (AVDR)

Investment analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avedro in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avedro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of AVDR opened at $12.48 on Monday. Avedro has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

In other Avedro news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

