Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, insider Robert Day sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $24,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 76,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,300,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,646,471 shares of company stock worth $26,551,981 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

